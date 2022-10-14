 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eventful week for Trump, notable court cases and seniors get a boost | Hot off the Wire podcast

Thursday’s House Jan. 6 committee hearing may have been the last. If that turns out to be the case, it ended with an inside look from lawmakers on the day of the attacks on the Capitol as well as the committee voting to subpoena former President Donald Trump.

Associated Press reporter Eric Tucker explains what the January 6th committee hopes to gain by subpoenaing Trump in the following special report, plus Rita Foley and Ed Donahue recap the news from the hearing.

In other news involving the former president, the Supreme Court declined to take up a request to intervene in the Mar-a-Lago records case and a judge ruled Trump must sit for a deposition in a defamation lawsuit.

There were several notable court cases this week, including a verdict in the sentencing phase of the Parkland school shooter’s trial, a jury awarding families nearly $1 billion from  Alex Jones in the Sandy Hook case, and a convicted “fake heiress” who was recently the subject of a Netflix miniseries was released from prison. Those cases and other judicial news.

In financial news, seniors will receive a boost in social security benefits in 2023 and the IRS wants millions to claim a child tax credit. Those stories as well as the latest on inflation and the state of the economy.

In international news, we take a look at U.S.-Saudi relations and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

And finally, in health, science and nature news, the FDA cleared updated COVID boosters for children, a look at mental health in the military, the need to better prepare for extreme heat, space news and a record-setting pumpkin.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports

Watch Now: Syria unearths rare Roman-era mosaic, and more of today's top videos

Syria unveils a mosaic floor dating to the Roman era, watch as a 12-year-old boy is rescued from a destroyed building in Ukraine, and more of today's top videos. 

Syria unearths 'rarest' Roman era mosaic
World

Syria unearths 'rarest' Roman era mosaic

  • Updated
  • 0

Syria unveils a mosaic floor dating to the Roman era dating back to the fourth century in the city of al-Rastan in Syria's west-central provin…

12-year-old boy rescued from destroyed building after Russian 'revenge strikes' in Ukraine
World

12-year-old boy rescued from destroyed building after Russian 'revenge strikes' in Ukraine

  • Updated
  • 0

Russia continues to strike civilian centers as the State Emergency Service of Ukraine continues to rescue survivors. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has th…

Shocking moment motorcyclist survives falling into sinkhole in India
World

Shocking moment motorcyclist survives falling into sinkhole in India

  • 0

This is the stunning moment a man and his bike were pulled from a sinkhole.

Iran: Uprising continues one month on in spite of crackdown
World

Iran: Uprising continues one month on in spite of crackdown

  • 0

Protests ignited by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran's morality police on Sept. 16 have turned into one of th…

French ‘Spiderman’ climbs Paris skyscraper without ropes in protest over fuel strike
World

French ‘Spiderman’ climbs Paris skyscraper without ropes in protest over fuel strike

  • Updated
  • 0

Alain Robert is known for his epic and oftentimes illegal climbs of skyscrapers. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Alex Jones must pay $965 million for Sandy Hook massacre claims
National

Alex Jones must pay $965 million for Sandy Hook massacre claims

  • Updated
  • 0

A Connecticut jury has decided that Infowars host Alex Jones should pay $965 million US to people who suffered from his false claim that the S…

Have you heard about Spain's underground wine caves?
World

Have you heard about Spain's underground wine caves?

  • Updated
  • 0

In this small town, over 135 underground wineries are kept hidden from view.

The three latest developments in robotics
Science News

The three latest developments in robotics

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the three latest new developments in robotics that are making the headlines.

Paul Ryan says Trump’s ‘unelectability will be palpable’ by the 2024 election

