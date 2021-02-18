Even without listening, US lives in Limbaugh’s media world

“He refused to accept the attacks that came against this country from within,” Levin said on Fox News. “He refused to accept the ideological changes in this country. He defended the traditions of this country. And he spoke for tens of millions of us.”

To SUNY's Reifowitz, Limbaugh led the way in getting people “scared about the browning of the country.”

Some of Limbaugh's language was downright ugly. He invented the term “feminazi,” called Chelsea Clinton a “dog” when she was 12 years old and had to apologize for calling a young woman a “slut” for arguing that birth control be covered by health insurance. He mocked the death of AIDS victims and played the parody song “Barack the Magic Negro” when Barack Obama was elected president.

The headline on HuffPost’s obituary on Wednesday said Limbaugh “saturated America’s airwaves with cruel bigotries, lies and conspiracy theories.” The Root called him a “spouter of racist, hate-filled garbage.”

On Foxnews.com, Limbaugh's obituary's headline was “Greatest of All Time.”

Limbaugh didn't embrace Trump right away, but soon fell in line. Trump's appeal mystified many in politics at first, but “if you had been listening to Rush Limbaugh for 20 years, he sounded very familiar,” Hemmer said.