Evacuations expand in Oregon as fire spreads erratically

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More people living along the eastern edge of an Oregon wildfire were told to evacuate late Thursday as the inferno once more began spreading rapidly and erratically in hot afternoon winds and a nearby, smaller fire gained a foothold.

The Bootleg Fire, the largest wildfire currently burning in the U.S., has now torched an area larger than New York City and has stymied firefighters with erratic winds and extremely dangerous fire behavior. Some of the evacuations were triggered by a second, smaller fire called the Log Fire to the northeast of the main blaze that expanded to nearly 5,000 acres (2,023 hectares) in the past 24 hours.

The main fire has destroyed 21 homes in an area north of the Oregon-California border that’s been gripped by extreme drought. It was 7% contained as of Thursday, when authorities decided to expand previous evacuation orders near Summer Lake and Paisley. Both towns are located in Lake County, a remote area of lakes and wildlife refuges with a total population of about 8,000.

“We’re trying to determine where is it moving, how far and how fast, to determine what to do with evacuation levels,” said Gert Zoutendijk, spokesman for the Oregon office of the State Fire Marshal. “The big word is for everyone in Lake County to be aware and start getting signed up for the alert system if they have not already.”