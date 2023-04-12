Episode 85: Last week, ProPublica reported that Justice Clarence Thomas has for more than two decades accepted luxury trips from Republican mega donor Harlan Crow.

The day after the report, Thomas described Crow and his wife, Kathy, as "among our dearest friends," and said in a statement that he was advised by colleagues that "this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the Court, was not reportable."

Hosts Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss how this news further erodes the trust many Americans have with the highest levels of government and what steps can be taken to help solve this crisis of confidence.

Links to stories discussed during the podcast:

Clarence Thomas’ billionaire buddy has a vast collection of Hitler paintings, Nazi memorabilia, by Daniel Kreps, Rolling Stone

About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.

