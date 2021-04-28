Ethics hearing: Idaho lawmaker accused of rape pleads Fifth

Much of the testimony Wednesday morning focused on whether it was appropriate or expressly forbidden for lawmakers to date staff members. Von Ehlinger’s attorney repeatedly stressed that there are no written anti-fraternization rules for the House of Representatives.

Idaho Deputy Attorney General Leslie Hayes, meanwhile, brought witnesses who testified that respectful workplace training sessions make clear that those working in the Statehouse shouldn’t even hug each other because it may make some feel uncomfortable.

The committee also heard testimony from two other representatives who said von Ehlinger was previously warned against making women feel uncomfortable.

The intern testified that von Ehlinger repeatedly approached her when she worked at the Statehouse, once inviting her into his office and visiting her office roughly 10 times.

She said she hoped the dinner would be an opportunity to network as well as a chance to eat at a fancy restaurant that she would never normally be able to afford as someone who earns $8 an hour.

The intern told the committee that appearing in the hearing and all the proceedings leading up to the hearing have been difficult.