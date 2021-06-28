Estranged Durst brother testifies: 'He'd like to murder me'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The estranged brother of Robert Durst, the real estate heir on trial in his best friend's slaying, reluctantly testified Monday that the two never got along and he feared his oldest sibling would kill him.

“He’d like to murder me,” Douglas Durst bluntly told jurors in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Douglas Durst, chairman of one of New York’s largest commercial real estate firms, said he had not seen his brother in 20 years and they had not spoken since 1999. He said Robert Durst was angry and bitter over an acrimonious inheritance settlement for tens of millions of dollars.

Douglas Durst, chairman of the Durst Organization that owns some of Manhattan's premier skyscrapers and 2,500 apartments, said he and his brother had fought since they were children.

“He treated me miserably,” Douglas Durst said. “He would fight with me at every chance. He would embarrass me.”

Despite the bad blood, Douglas Durst said he was not happy to testify against his brother, who is on trial on charges of fatally shooting Susan Berman in 2000 at her Los Angeles home. He said he cooperated with prosecutors under threat of subpoena.

“There are other places I’d much rather be,” he said.