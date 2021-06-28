Estranged brother testifies Durst would 'like to murder me'

Durst said his head was shaved only because it was the only haircut he could get in jail. He said he wants a doctor to remove a catheter.

“I am not seeking sympathy from the jury,” Durst said in a throaty voice before his brother was called to testify.

Douglas Durst said his brother’s trials have tarnished the reputation of his family.

“It’s the most embarrassing thing that I’ve ever encountered,” he said. “It’s very painful to have our names associated with these incidents.”

Durst said the last time he spoke with his brother was in 1999 and he had last seen him in Texas at a nephew’s wedding in 2001.

About two weeks after the wedding, Robert Durst fatally shot neighbor Morris Black in Galveston, where he had gone to hide out from New York authorities after they reopened the investigation into Kathie Durst’s disappearance.

Durst was acquitted of murder in the case after testifying he killed Black in self-defense. He served jail time for chopping up Black's body and tossing it out to sea and for jumping bail in the case.

While he was on the lam in that case, he showed up outside his brother’s Westchester home, Douglas Durst said he learned.