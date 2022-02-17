Estimated 73% of US now immune to omicron; DOJ takes on supply chain; Olympic figure skating final underway

Today is Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Let's get caught up.

FIRST, THE WEATHER

TOP STORIES

Estimated 73% of US now immune to omicron: Is that enough?

The omicron wave that assaulted the United States this winter also bolstered its defenses, leaving enough protection against the coronavirus that future spikes will likely require much less — if any — dramatic disruption to society.

Millions of individual Americans’ immune systems now recognize the virus and are primed to fight it off if they encounter omicron, or even another variant.

About half of eligible Americans have received booster shots, there have been nearly 80 million confirmed infections overall and many more infections have never been reported. One influential model uses those factors and others to estimate that 73% of Americans are, for now, immune to omicron, the dominant variant, and that could rise to 80% by mid-March.

Justice Dept. to take on exploitation of supply chain issues

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is launching a new initiative aimed at identifying companies that exploit supply chain disruptions in the U.S. to make increased profits in violation of federal antitrust laws.

The program, being unveiled Thursday by the Justice Department’s antitrust division and the FBI, comes amid ongoing supply chain struggles and labor shortages in the U.S. that have plagued retailers since the coronavirus pandemic began.

All eyes again on Valieva in women's Olympic figure skating

BEIJING (AP) — One of the marquee events of the Beijing Olympics could end with one of the most awkward moments in the history of the Games if Russian teenage sensation Kamila Valieva finishes in the top three in women’s figure skating.

Valieva is the overwhelming favorite to win the competition at Capital Indoor Stadium, which is currently being shown live on the USA network. Because Valieva is at the center of a doping scandal, the International Olympic Committee has decided there will be no flower or medal ceremony if she places among the top three skaters. The IOC fears she could someday be stripped of her medal.

Valieva will skate last in the field of 25 based on her top score of 82.16 in the short program on Tuesday night.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Feb. 17 In 2014, Jimmy Fallon made his debut as host of NBC’s “Tonight Show.”

Today in sports history: Feb. 17 In 2010, Americans Lindsey Vonn and Julia Mancuso finish 1-2 in the downhill at the Vancouver Olympics. See more sports moments from this date.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

