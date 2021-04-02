Estimated 25 million to see boost in federal food benefits

“The pandemic made it much harder to get regular meals,” Hall said in a statement released by the Western Center. “This emergency assistance will be a huge help to me and many others. I feel so honored to fight for everyone like me."

Households that had not received at least $95 per month in increased benefits during the pandemic will be eligible to receive up to that amount going forward. Any household already getting that amount won't see an increase. It could take states several weeks to implement the increases, the USDA said.

The households that weren't getting any increase in benefits were those that were already lowest income. Forty percent are households with children, 20% include someone elderly and 15% have someone who is disabled, according to a USDA press release.

It marks a shift in policy between the Biden and Trump administrations. When Biden took office in January he issued an executive order directing all federal agencies to reassess pandemic assistance programs. The order specifically mentioned increasing food benefits to the lowest-income households.

The USDA estimates the policy change will send a total $1 billion monthly to 25 million people. California, the nation's most populous state, would see the biggest increase of nearly $120 million more in benefits per month. Texas residents would see an estimated additional $81 million per month.

