 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Escaped Alabama inmate nabbed in Indiana faces gun charges

  • 0

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An Alabama inmate who authorities say escaped from jail this spring with the help of a corrections official was indicted Thursday on federal weapons charges in Indiana, where the manhunt for the duo came to a bloody end.

A federal grand jury in Evansville charged Casey White, 38, of Florence, Alabama, with being a felon in possession of a firearm and a fugitive in possession of a firearm.

Authorities say White escaped from jail in Lauderdale County, Alabama, on April 29 and had four handguns and an AR-15 rifle when he was recaptured on May 9 in Evansville. Vicky White, the corrections official who allegedly helped him escape, killed herself that day, authorities said.

People are also reading…

Casey White, who was serving a 75-year prison sentence for attempted murder and other charges at the time of his escape, was legally prohibited from possessing firearms because he was a fugitive from justice and due to those 2019 felony convictions, authorities said. He was also awaiting trial in the stabbing of a 58-year-old woman during a 2015 burglary — a crime for which he could get the death penalty if convicted.

White, who was not related to Vicky White, who is detained again in Alabama, will make his initial appearance in the Southern District of Indiana at a later date, officials said.

If convicted on the weapons charges, he faces up to 10 years in prison on each count, officials said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Pelosi hopes Biden's Covid symptoms remain light

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News