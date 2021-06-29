Eric Adams' lead shrinks in NYC Democratic mayoral primary

But in Tuesday's results, Garcia was boosted into second when former presidential candidate Andrew Yang was eliminated in the 10th round of ranked choice tabulation.

Garcia then got a huge boost when Wiley was eliminated in the 11th round. A little more than half of Wiley’s supporters went to Garcia while only 19% supported Adams. Thirty-one percent of Wiley’s supporters didn’t rank Adams or Garcia anywhere on their ballots.

Wiley could still win if she is favored among people who voted by mail.

"I said on election night, we must allow the democratic process to continue and count every vote so that New Yorkers have faith in our democracy and government. And we must all support its results,” Wiley said in an emailed statement.

The Democratic primary winner will be the prohibitive favorite in the general election against Curtis Sliwa, the Republican founder of the Guardian Angels.

Either Adams or Wiley would be the second Black mayor of New York City, and either Garcia or Wiley would be the first woman mayor.