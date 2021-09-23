Erdogan says course of US-Turkey ties 'does not bode well'

ISTANBUL (AP) — The current course of U.S.-Turkey relations “does not bode well,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said before departing the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday.

In a wide-ranging briefing to Turkish journalists, Erdogan highlighted divisions between the NATO allies over Turkey’s purchase of a Russian missile defense system and its consequent removal from the U.S.-led F-35 stealth fighter aircraft program.

“I cannot honestly say that there is a healthy process in Turkish-American relations,” the president was reported as saying in the Turkish media. “Look, we bought the F-35s, paid $1.4 billion, and these F-35s were not delivered to us.”

He added: “It is my hope that, as two NATO countries, we should treat each other with friendship, not hostility. But the current trajectory does not bode well.”

Erdogan said he had worked well with all the U.S. presidents during his 19-year rule but “I can’t say that we started well with Mr. Biden.”

Looking ahead to his scheduled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Sept. 29, Erdogan said they would discuss bilateral relations and Syria, particularly the situation in Idlib, the final rebel stronghold in the country.