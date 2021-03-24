Equal Pay Day: Women lose average of $406,000 to wage gap in lifetime

CNN Business asked four women leaders for their take on where things stand:

Fatima Goss Graves, President and CEO of National Women's Law Center

Even before the pandemic, the wage gap typically shortchanged women more than $10,000 each year. These lost earnings are now intensifying the economic repercussions of the pandemic-induced recession, robbing women and their families of a financial cushion when they need it most. In the months and years ahead, as women who lost jobs seek work, there is risk of a widening wage gap since many will feel the pressure to take the first offer — often at a lower level than where they were before — simply because they don't have the savings to hold out for something better.

Kim Churches, CEO of American Association of University Women