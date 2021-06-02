Epstein ex Ghislaine Maxwell loses bail bid for 5th time

Maxwell's lawyers have argued she has been mistreated at a federal jail in Brooklyn, though prosecutors dispute the allegations.

Her lawyers have gradually increased the terms of a proposed bail package, saying Maxwell and friends and family would put up $28.5 million. They also say Maxwell, a U.S. citizen, would agree to 24-hour armed guards, an electronic bracelet and renounce her citizenship in England and France.

David Oscar Markus, Maxwell's appeals attorney, said in an email that his client “is subjected to more grueling conditions than any other inmate” at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

He described the facility as a “complete disaster” and said Maxwell can't adequately prepare for trial in a facility where she is awakened every 15 minutes at night when guards shine a light into her cell to check on her.

“We all know the truth — this is due to the Epstein effect. Because Epstein died on the jail’s watch, it has decided to torture Ghislaine. That’s wrong,” Markus said.

