EPA review faults permitting for proposed Minnesota mine

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An internal investigation has found that the Environmental Protection Agency mishandled its oversight of permits for what would be Minnesota’s first copper-nickel mine, according to the federal agency's inspector general.

The findings describe a flawed review of two permits issued for the $1 billion mine that PolyMet Mining Corp. wants to build near lakes Babbitt and Hoyt, which are about 200 miles (320 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis, in northeastern Minnesota.

The latest development adds more uncertainty to the stalled mine project. Many of the permits issued so far have been stayed or are under review.

According to the report, the EPA’s Region 5 office in Chicago, which oversees Minnesota’s enforcement of federal pollution laws, violated standard operating procedure when it didn’t write out its concerns about the water permit in a letter to the state, the Star Tribune reported.

Instead, the EPA went over the list by phone with staff of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the concerns went unresolved. The MPCA issued the permit in late 2018.