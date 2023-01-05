Entertainment predictions for 2023 and a trip to Hollywood with our host | Streamed & Screened podcast

Streamed & Screened host Bruce Miller is jetting off to Hollywood next week for a fancy Television Critics Association get together, so we thought we'd hear some of his favorite memories from the dozens and dozens of La La Land trips he's taken going all the way back in 1980.

We'll also get to hear some of his entertainment industry predictions for the coming year, as well as some sage advice on can't-miss Hollywood destinations.

And, as we mention in the episode, the whole "prediction" prompt here is lovingly lifted from The Ethical Life podcast where Streamed & Screened's own Chris Lay has joined Scott Rada and Rick Kyte two years running to prognosticate:

Recent articles by Bruce Miller:

Follow the show:

Streamed & Screened is a podcast about movies and TV hosted by Bruce Miller, an entertainment reporter for multiple decades who is now the editor of the Sioux City Journal, Jared McNett, a reporter for the Sioux City Journal, and Chris Lay, the podcast operations manager for Lee Enterprises.