Enrollment at US community colleges plummets amid pandemic

Even in good economic times, many community college students struggle to stay in school while juggling the demands of supporting families, paying rent and covering tuition.

The added challenge of the pandemic was too much for many students, said Ralph Thompson, interim dean of students at Phoenix College.

Its enrollment was at 10,978 in the fall of 2019 but dropped to 9,446 a year later, a decline of 14%, according to the Maricopa County Community College District, which counts Phoenix College among its 10 community colleges.

Thompson assigned Irakoze to call fellow students to see how they are coping, saying they “need to feel engaged” during their isolation.

“The students need to hear that someone understands what they are going through,” Thompson said.

Across the U.S., community colleges have reported surging demand from students who need help getting food, prompting them to expand food pantries and grocery programs — in some cases tripling the amount of food distributed in past years.

At MassBay Community College near Boston, meal assistance scholarship applications have increased 80% since last year. Dinora Torres — a single mother with four young daughters — said the program helped keep her enrolled.