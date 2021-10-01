Endangered status proposed for Nevada flower at lithium mine

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to list as an endangered species a desert wildflower that’s only known to exist on a remote ridge in western Nevada where an Australian company plans a lithium mine at the center of a legal battle.

The agency issued a proposed rule Friday to protect Tiehm’s buckwheat under the Endangered Species Act subject to 60 days of public comment.

“We have determined that Tiehm’s buckwheat is primarily at risk of extinction due to the destruction, modification or curtailment of its habitat and range from mineral exploration and development; road development and off-highway vehicle use, livestock grazing, nonnative, invasive plant species; and herbivory,” the service said.

Climate change may further exacerbate the threats, and “existing regulatory mechanisms may be inadequate to protect the species,” it said.

A total of fewer than 44,000 individual plants are known to exist, the service said Friday.

They are only found between elevations of 5,906 feet (1,800 meters) and 6234 feet (1,900 meters) in eight tiny subpopulations in the Rhyolite Ridge area of the Silver Peak Range about halfway between Reno and Las Vegas, it said.

The Center for Biological Diversity submitting a petition for the listing in October 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0