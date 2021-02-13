Endangered baby right whale found dead on Florida beach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The plight of endangered right whales took another sad turn Saturday, when a baby whale, possibly two months old, washed ashore dead on a Florida beach with telltale signs of being struck by a boat.

There are fewer than 400 north Atlantic right whales remaining, and any mortality of the species is a serious setback to rescuing the animals from extinction, according to federal biologists who expressed dismay over Saturday's discovery of the 22-foot (7-meter) male infant at Anastasia State Park near St. Augustine.

“This is a very sad event,” said Blair Mase, a whale expert with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“Every mortality that occurs really has a devastating impact on the population as a whole, because they are one of our most critically endangered whales in the world,” she said. “Every whale counts."

The infant whale is believed to be the first born of a 19-year-old whale biologists named “Infinity." Both were sighted off Amelia Island in northern Florida on Jan. 17.

The circumstances surrounding the whale's death are under investigation. But federal officials said it was clear that a vessel was involved. The whale suffered propeller wounds to the head and back.