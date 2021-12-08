End of an era in Germany; Amazon's major outage; plus more top news

Today is Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Let's get caught up.

End of an era: Germany's Merkel bows out after 16 years

BERLIN (AP) — Angela Merkel was assured of a place in the history books as soon as she became Germany's first female chancellor on Nov. 22, 2005.

Over the next 16 years, she was credited with raising Germany's profile and influence, working to hold a fractious European Union together, managing a string of crises and being a role model for women.

Now that near-record tenure has ended with her leaving office at age 67 to praise from abroad and enduring popularity at home. Her successor, OIaf Scholz, took office on Wednesday.

Major outage at Amazon disrupts businesses across the US

A major outage in Amazon's cloud computing network Tuesday severely disrupted services at a wide range of U.S. companies for more than five hours, the latest sign of just how concentrated the business of keeping the internet running has become.

The incident at Amazon Web Services mostly affected the eastern U.S., but still impacted everything from airline reservations and auto dealerships to payment apps and video streaming services to Amazon's own massive e-commerce operation. That included The Associated Press, whose publishing system was inoperable for much of the day, greatly limiting its ability to publish its news report.

Amazon has still said nothing about what, exactly, went wrong.

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Dec. 8 In 1941, the United States entered World War II as Congress declared war against Imperial Japan, a day after the attack on Pearl Harbor, and m…

Today in sports history: Dec. 8 In 1940, the Chicago Bears beat Washington 73-0 for the most one-sided victory in NFL Championship play. See more sports moments from this date:

