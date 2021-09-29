Enbridge: Line 3 replacement complete; oil will flow Friday

”This is not the outcome we hoped for, but the fight to stop Line 3 has always been a fight for climate justice and a future free from fossil fuels, and that fight will not stop just because Enbridge has succeeded in building this pipeline,” Margaret Levin, director of the Minnesota chapter of the Sierra Club, said in a statement. “Our movement is powerful, and we are not going anywhere. We will keep pushing forward — demanding that our elected leaders live up to their promises and lifting our voices for healthy and safe communities and climate justice.”

The main remaining tasks are cleanup and restoration along the route, said Leo Golden, an Enbridge vice president in charge of the project. Some parts have already been completely restored with crops and native grasses growing on them, he said. But construction mats still need to be removed from wetlands and other cleanup work will continue through next summer.

“We're not done restoring until we go to the landowners and we walk the land with them and they say ‘Yes, you’re done' and sign off," Golden said.

Golden said they don't expect to get the final signoffs from landowners along the route until next summer.