 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

EMTs fired in Tyre Nichols' death; grand jury examines Trump hush money; deadline looms for Alec Baldwin; and more morning headlines

  • Updated
  • 0

Two more Memphis police officers have been disciplined and three emergency responders fired in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols, officials said Monday, widening the circle of punishment for the shocking display of police brutality after video showed many more people failed to help h…

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.

***

MORNING LISTEN

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

(Note: Tap here to listen to the episode if the above audio player does not load)

***

People are also reading…

TOP STORIES

This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Jan. 31

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Britain Politics

A fox passes 10 Downing Street as members of the Government hold a cabinet meeting inside Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Jan. 31

Today in history: Jan. 31

In 1958, the United States entered the Space Age with its first successful launch of a satellite, Explorer 1, from Cape Canaveral, and more ev…

Today in sports history: Jan. 31

Today in sports history: Jan. 31

In 1988, Washington scores 35 points in the second quarter to overcome a 10-0 deficit and beat the Denver Broncos 42-10 in the Super Bowl. See…

***

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Tyre Nichols investigation: Additional firings include officers, EMS workers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News