Emory University to remove slavery advocate’s name from dorm

ATLANTA (AP) — Emory University will remove the name of an antebellum slavery supporter from a dormitory and add the name of a Black judge to a classroom building as it confronts what its current president calls “a legacy of racism.”

The private university also plans memorials to the enslaved people who built its campuses in Atlanta and Oxford, Georgia, Emory President Gregory L. Fenves announced Monday.

These and other developments reflect the work of a task force of faculty, staff and community members that made suggestions in April on how to recognize the contributions of disenfranchised populations, Fenves wrote in a message to the university community.

Another committee evaluated historic names on buildings, programs and scholarships, and recommended in May that five names be removed while one new name be added.

The Longstreet-Means dormitory will be renamed Eagle Hall, Fenves said. Augustus Baldwin Longstreet wrote pro-slavery pamphlets during his tenure as Emory College president from 1839 to 1848, according to the committee’s report. His name will also be stripped from an English professorship.