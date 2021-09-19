Emmys: O-T Fagbenle rocks Nigerian look, Porter wears wings

Lavinthal also praised the men: Dan Levy in cobalt blue Valentino with a tie enclosure instead of buttons and Kenan Thompson in pink joining Sudeikis, Cedric and others who gave up the idea of a black tuxedo.

“Seth Rogan was in orange," she said. “He looked like autumn. It just needed some leaves.”

Julee Wilson, beauty director for Cosmopolitan, said she gasped when she saw Coel in her Christopher John Rogers yellow look, “but then the matching eyeliner just took it to another level.”

She added: “Her sharp buzz cut was the exclamation point. I think it's so powerful to see stars like her and Cynthia Erivo rock basically no hair on the red carpet and still slay.”

Erivo is known for her nail designs, “and of course she brought it in a set of long white claws. They weren't super embellished, but I loved that they matched her platinum buzz cut hair, which in turn all coordinated with her white gown.”

Wilson said of Taylor-Joy's look: “Holy Hollywood! She nailed the quintessential Old Hollywood look from head to toe. Everything is perfection. I can't stop staring at her bold crimson lip. It's the perfect pop against her monochromatic skin and dress.”