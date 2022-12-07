Emhoff pained by antisemitism; survivors return to Pearl Harbor; another delay for Real ID | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire (More details in our episode show notes):

» Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, says he's pained by a rise in antisemitism in the United States.

» A handful of centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor gathered at the scene in Hawaii to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago in the Japanese bombing.

» The deadline for obtaining the Real ID needed to board a domestic flight has been pushed back again, with the Department of Homeland Security citing the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for the slower-than-expected rollout.

5 tips for donating your time or money this holiday season | PennyWise podcast Are you considering a way to support a charity or nonprofit right now? These five tips can help you make your decision!

Chapter 1: Walked into thin air | Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast 🎧 Listen to the first chapter of "Fearfully, she walked the streets," the new season of the Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast that examines serial killer Robert Sylvester Alston.

Uncovering the mysteries of ancient hurricanes | Across the Sky podcast How many hurricanes were there hundreds or even thousands of years ago? By analyzing sediment on the ocean floor, we're learning more about hurricane history than ever before.