Embattled New Jersey corrections commissioner to resign

Among the new details in the document: some female inmates were forced to strip and submit to searches in front of male guards.

The 75-page report is based on interviews with some officers — as well as Hicks — and the corrections ombudsperson, videos, and 21,000 documents and emails.

It offers details about the Jan. 11 and 12 attacks on what Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said were at least six inmates. Among its findings are that guards used excessive force on inmates and filed false reports after removing inmates from their cells. The staff also failed to bar male guards from viewing female inmates during strip searches, in violation of policy.

The report also offers new details about what led up to the attack and how it unfolded.

It says that in the days before the attack, there was “a coordinated effort” by some inmates to “splash” prison guards, a term referring to throwing liquids, including urine and feces, at them.

Murphy said Monday he was “deeply disturbed and disgusted” by the attacks against inmates.