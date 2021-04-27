Embattled Florida school superintendent offers to step down

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida school superintendent charged with lying to a grand jury investigating circumstances surrounding the 2018 massacre on one of his campuses offered to step down Tuesday, hours after releasing a video statement saying he would be vindicated and would not resign.

Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said during a meeting with the school board that it was clear a majority of school board members didn’t want him remaining in his position while the case against him is resolved. The board could take formal action at its next meeting on Thursday.

In his video statement earlier Tuesday, Runcie did not specifically address the accusation by state prosecutors that he lied when he testified four weeks ago before the statewide grand jury. The panel was investigating issues stemming from the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that left 17 dead.

Instead, he repeated his attorney's contention that the indictment makes “politics more important than the interest of our students.”