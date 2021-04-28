Embattled Florida school superintendent offers to resign

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The South Florida school superintendent overseeing Parkland schools has offered to resign amid continuing criticism over the 2018 mass shooting there and a perjury charge from a statewide grand jury.

Robert Runcie said late Tuesday he was willing to step down, just hours after he released a video statement saying he would be cleared of perjury and would not resign. The district’s top lawyer also said Tuesday night she would resign. Both were indicted by a grand jury last week.

Runcie filed a written plea of not guilty Wednesday.

Runcie told the board Tuesday night that he was ready to resign after a majority of members said they wanted to either place him on leave or fire him.

“I cannot put myself above the needs of our district,” he said. “We’re unfortunately in a climate where forgiveness, compassion and love have far too often taken a back seat to grievance, anger and hate.”

Runcie, 59, has led the nation’s sixth-largest school district for nearly 10 years and had been lauded for closing the achievement gap between white and minority students. He had also been named superintendent of the year multiple times by both state and national organizations.