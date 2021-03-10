Embattled California governor says 'brighter days ahead'

Newsom painted a rosy picture of California's future, saying the state's vaccine program is “allowing you to visit your parents again, go to your daughter's basketball game, show up for shift work without fearing an infection.”

He pledged to “make sure every Californian who needs a vaccine can get one," while prioritizing those at the greatest risk for exposure.

“We don’t just talk about vaccine equity — we’ve designed our entire system around it,” Newsom said, referencing his decision last week to set aside 40% of all vaccine doses for 400 ZIP codes with high populations of minorities and poor people, groups disproportionately harmed by the virus.

Newsom sometimes is given to overstatements and stretched the truth while referring to the state's vaccine program and its pandemic death rate.

He claimed the vaccination program is the “most robust" in the country and it is when measured by raw numbers.

California has given at least one dose to nearly 7.4 million adults, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s far beyond other large states — double the number in New York and about 3 million more than Texas — but ranks in the middle nationally by percentage of the adult population inoculated.