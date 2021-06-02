Embattled Boston top cop urges mayor to let him keep his job

An investigative report released by the city last month said witnesses alleged that White’s ex-wife was subjected to “physical and mental abuse.” Among the allegations included in the report is that White burned her hair, put her face to a stove and threw a television at her. A judge issued a restraining order against White in 1999, ordering him to stay away from his wife and children and surrender his service weapon, the Globe reported.

The city’s report said White was also involved in what he described as a “heated fisticuffs” with a young woman in 1993. White admitted striking her with a full swing of his arm and open hand, but says he was acting in self-defense, the report said.

White has vehemently denied ever engaging in domestic violence and says the city has no cause to fire him. He said that his reputation has been wrongly tarnished and he will never get a chance to clear his name if he has terminated.

“I want to work with you to move the City and the Police Department forward. I have what it takes to succeed in this position and to make reforms happen...As a Black person, I know the equity and fairness issues that exist and need to be addressed,” he said in his statement.

White went to court last month to try to block his firing after he said Janey informed him that she intends to fire him. After two courts denied his bid, Janey scheduled the termination hearing, saying it's “time to move the Boston Police Department in a new direction toward our vision of safety, healing, and justice.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0