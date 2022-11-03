 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Embassy officials visit Griner; Hall of Fame punter dies; agency softens opioid guidelines | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

On the latest episode of Hot off the Wire:

  • Officials at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow have visited jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner, just weeks after a Russian court rejected her appeal of her nine-year sentence for drug possession.
  • A film museum in Italy's city of Turin says Kevin Spacey will receive a lifetime achievement award and teach a master class there early next year.
  • Ray Guy, the first punter to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, had died, He was 72.
  • The nation’s top public health agency has revised its guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers. The new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations are an update to 2016 guidelines.
  • President Joe Biden’s travel itinerary for his last big campaign swing before the midterm elections reveals his defensive stance in the campaign’s closing days.

For additional information on this episode, please see our show notes.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

