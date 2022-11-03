Embassy officials visit Griner; Hall of Fame punter dies; agency softens opioid guidelines | Hot off the Wire podcast

On the latest episode of Hot off the Wire:
- Officials at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow have visited jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner, just weeks after a Russian court rejected her appeal of her nine-year sentence for drug possession.
- A film museum in Italy's city of Turin says Kevin Spacey will receive a lifetime achievement award and teach a master class there early next year.
- Ray Guy, the first punter to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, had died, He was 72.
- The nation’s top public health agency has revised its guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers. The new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations are an update to 2016 guidelines.
- President Joe Biden’s travel itinerary for his last big campaign swing before the midterm elections reveals his defensive stance in the campaign’s closing days.
People are also reading…
Listen to additional recent podcasts:
Black Friday deals are coming. Try these 4 tips to get the biggest bang for your door-busting buck | PennyWise podcast
Prices are up and Black Friday is around the corner. Try these 4 tips to start saving money now on holiday shopping.
Among issues facing voters in several states is whether to legalize recreational cannabis.
🎧 The hosts discuss why this genre is so poplar and why such disturbing stories have such a strong appeal.
What are the key issues and which party will control Congress? | Utterly Moderate Podcast election preview
We preview the midterm elections and look at key Senate, House and gubernatorial races on the Utterly Moderate Podcast.
Are you ready for winter? Get a sense of what to expect on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.