Elsa strengthens into season's 1st hurricane in Caribbean

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Elsa strengthened into the first hurricane of the Atlantic season on Friday as it battered the eastern Caribbean, where officials closed schools, businesses and airports, and it appeared headed eventually for Florida or the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Heavy rains and winds lashed Barbados as the Category 1 storm headed for islands including St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which are struggling to recover from recent massive volcanic eruptions.
Elsa was located about 75 miles (120 kilometers) east of St. Vincent and was moving west-northwest at 28 mph (44 kph). It had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
"That level of sustained wind can blow down a lot of buildings and cause a lot of damage," said St. Vincent Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves. "I am pleading with you. Let us not take this hurricane lightly. This is not the time to play the fool."
A hurricane warning was in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
The long-term track showed the storm rolling toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti as a hurricane before weakening back to tropical storm force and potentially heading in the direction of Florida by early Tuesday.
Authorities opened dozens of shelters in St. Vincent and urged people to evacuate if they lived near a valley, given the threat of flash flooding, mudslides and lahars, especially in the northern part of the island where La Soufrière volcano is located.
"Do not wait until it's too late to go to a shelter," Gonsalves said.
He said 94 shelters are open, a smaller number than in previous years because some 2,000 people remain in other shelters following massive volcanic eruptions that began in early April.
A tropical storm warning was in effect for Martinique, the southern coast of Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the border with Haiti and the entire coast of Haiti. A tropical storm watch was in effect for Grenada, Saba, Sint Eustatius, Dominica and Jamaica, while a hurricane watch was in effect for Haiti's southern region from the capital, Port-au-Prince, to the southern border with the Dominican Republic.
Elsa is the earliest fifth-named storm on record, beating out last year's Eduardo which formed on July 6, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.
Elsa was expected to pass near the southern coast of Hispaniola, which is shared by Haiti and the Dominican Republic, on Saturday. The storm was then expected to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba on Sunday.
The storm was forecast to bring 3 to 6 inches (7 to 15 centimeters) of rain with maximum totals of 10 inches (25 centimeters) inches on Friday across the Windward and southern Leeward Islands, including Barbados. The rain could unleash isolated flash flooding and mudslides.
***
A look at the 10 costliest hurricanes to ever hit the US
1. Hurricane Katrina, 2005
All data is from the National Hurricane Center. Numbers from 1900-2020 are taken from the NHC's report on "The Deadliest, Costliest and Most Intense U.S. Tropical Cyclones."
All damage numbers are adjusted for inflation to 2020 USD. Reported deaths are for the U.S. only.
Total cost of damages: $170 billion
Storm category: 3
Deaths attributed to storm in the U.S. (both direct and indirect*): 1,833
*Deaths occurring as a direct result of the forces of the tropical cyclone are referred to as “direct” deaths, according to the National Hurricane Center. These would include those persons who drowned in storm surge, rough seas, rip currents, and freshwater floods. Direct deaths also include casualties resulting from lightning and wind-related events (e.g., collapsing structures). Deaths occurring from such factors as heart attacks, house fires, electrocutions from downed power lines, vehicle accidents on wet roads, etc., are considered “indirect” deaths.
2. Hurricane Harvey, 2017
Total cost of damages: $131.3 billion
Storm category: 4
Deaths attributed to storm: 103
3. Hurricane Maria, 2017
Total cost of damages: $94.5 billion
Storm category: 4
Deaths attributed to storm: Officially, the Puerto Rican death toll remained at 65 for months after the storm, according to NHC reports. A Harvard University study estimated the number of deaths in Puerto Rico to actually be between 800 and 8,500.
Additionally, there were 31 deaths in Dominica with another 34 people missing, two deaths in Guadeloupe, two in St. Thomas, five in the Dominican Republic, three in Haiti, and four on the U.S. mainland.
4. Hurricane (Super Storm) Sandy, 2012
Total cost of damages: $74.1 billion
Storm category: 1
Deaths attributed to storm: 159
5. Hurricane Irma, 2017
Total cost of damages: $52.5 billion
Storm category: 4
Deaths attributed to storm: 92
6. Hurricane Andrew, 1992
Total cost of damages: $50.5 billion
Storm category: 5
Deaths attributed to storm: 65
7. Hurricane Ike, 2008
Total cost of damages: $36.9 billion
Storm category: 2
Deaths attributed to storm: 113
8. Hurricane Ivan, 2004
Total cost of damages: $28.7 billion
Storm category: 3
Deaths attributed to storm: 57
9. Hurricane Wilma, 2005
Total cost of damages: $25.8 billion
Storm category: 3
Deaths attributed to storm: 5 (direct only)
10. Hurricane Michael, 2018
Total cost of damages: $25.5 billion
Storm category: 5
Deaths attributed to storm: 59