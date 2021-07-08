Elsa pounds East Coast after killing 1 in Florida; another heat wave set to scorch Southwest

A roundup of severe weather conditions across parts of the U.S.:
Tropical storm pounds East Coast after killing 1 in Florida
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Tropical Storm Elsa carved a destructive and soaking path up the East Coast after killing at least one person in Florida and spinning up a tornado at a Georgia Navy base that flipped recreational vehicles upside-down and blew one of them into a lake.
Elsa's winds strengthened slightly Thursday morning to 45 mph, and it was dropping torrential rains as it made its way through North Carolina late Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest update. Elsa was expected to pass near the eastern mid-Atlantic states by Thursday night and move near or over the northeastern United States on Friday.
Some re-strengthening was possible Thursday night and Friday while the system moves close to the northeastern United States.
***
Another heat wave is set to scorch the Southwest again this weekend
Stifling heat is searing the US West as the weekend approaches, with historic drought conditions worsening and fire danger escalating across much of the Northwest.
Daytime high temperatures across the West will threaten records once again, soaring into the 90s and triple digits through the end of the week. The brunt of the heat will hit Idaho, Utah and the desert Southwest before high pressure shifts back toward the West.
"Excessive heat warnings, watches, and heat advisories remain in effect across central California, the Southwest, and parts of the central/northern Great Basin," said the Weather Prediction Center. The alerts cover nearly 25 million people.
***
***