Elon Musk and Amber Heard dated? Plus, 'Doctor Strange' actress accused of grooming, and more trending news

Elon Musk and Amber Heard/ACLU

Amber Heard pushed to have details of her marriage with fellow actor Johnny Depp included in an op-ed piece that she wrote about domestic violence, even though her lawyers wanted those passages removed from the article, which is now the subject of a libel lawsuit, according to evidence introduced Thursday at the trial.

Jurors in the libel lawsuit Depp filed against Heard heard testimony Thursday from Terence Dougherty, general counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union. It was the ACLU that drafted the article under Heard's name, reflecting her role as an ACLU ambassador on gender violence issues.

Heard texted her agent Christian Carino in 2017 professing sadness about her breakup with Musk. Carino seemed incredulous, and texted in response to Heard, “You told me a thousand times you were just filling space.” Read more on this wild case here:

‘Doctor Strange’ actress Zara Phythian

Martial artist and actress Zara Phythian, who acted alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in the 2016 Marvel Studios film “Dr. Strange,” reportedly stands accused of grooming and participating in sex acts with a girl who was 13 years old at the time.

The BBC reports that a British court heard Phythian, 36, and her now 59-year-old husband Victor Marke, allegedly had a sexual relationship with the alleged victim that began in 2005 and continued in 2008. Phythian and Marke, also a martial arts practitioner, married in 2015. Get more info here:

FDA's ban on menthol

The U.S. government on Thursday released its long-awaited plan to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, citing the toll on Black smokers and young people.

“The proposed rules would help prevent children from becoming the next generation of smokers and help adult smokers quit,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, in a statement.

He added that the ban would also be an “important step to advance health equity” by reducing disparities in tobacco-related diseases. Get the scoop here:

