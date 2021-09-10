Ellen DeGeneres says show is 'happy place' for final season

Her final episodes, likely to be loaded with stars and non-celebrities who became familiar to viewers, should allow the show to end on a higher ratings note.

The decision to end just shy of 20 years was hers, DeGeneres said, although the studio urged her to keep going, and others nitpicked her willingness to conclude on an uneven tally.

“I think 19 is a great number. One is the beginning and nine is the ending,” she said, employing the sort of whimsical line she tosses off easily.

And what's after that for DeGeneres? Her plate is already full, with production deals that include NBC’s “Family Game Fight!” and HBO Max’s “Ellen’s Next Great Designer.”

“I just want to fall down and breathe for a little while, without having something to do every single day,” DeGeneres said. But she's already mulling a return to her comedy and acting roots and sought a consult with Winfrey on the talk-show afterlife.

“I talked to Oprah, for sure. She gets it more than anybody on what this is like to do every single day. And her advice to me is to not make any decisions at all for a little while, just take a break and really think about the next move.”

