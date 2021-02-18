Ella Emhoff makes runway debut — and yes, she's in a coat

“I have to say I was a little nervous,” Emhoff, daughter of Harris's husband Doug Emhoff, said later in a streamed talk with the designers, also released Thursday. “I definitely lost a little sleep the night before. I'm walking for the first time, I'm in this professional environment for the first time ... the anticipation was really high." She spoke of her love for knitting and textiles, and her dream of her own knitwear brand.

“She kind of reminded us of of our friends and ourselves in a lot of ways back when we were at Parsons,” McCollough said. He and Hernandez launched their own brand from their senior thesis collection.

For Emhoff, the designers chose a long gray wool coat with fluffy embellishments on the shoulders, then a midnight navy leather trench-type coat, and finally a black pantsuit. Also walking in the virtual runway show is Meadow Walker, daughter of the late actor Paul Walker.

Emhoff also wears some of the label’s typically unique footwear -- leather socks topped by a strappy sandal.