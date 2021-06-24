Elite school accepts more blacks and Hispanics, fewer Asians

The drop in Asian American representation was anticipated: a group of parents has sued the school board in federal court, claiming the new procedures discriminate against Asian American students who thrived under the old system. The judge hearing the case declined to issue an injunction barring the new rules from taking effect, but made clear in his comments that he has concerns about the school system's new policies.

He sounded skeptical when lawyers for the school system insisted the new system is race neutral.

"Everybody knows the policy is not race neutral, and that it’s designed to affect the racial composition of the school,” Judge Claude Hilton said. “You can say all sorts of beautiful things while you’re doing others.”

In an interview Thursday, Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Brabrand insisted the new policies are race neutral, and said he expects them to withstand legal scrutiny. He compared the new admissions process to one used by public universities in Texas, which guarantees admission to the top 10% of students at high schools across the state. That system has withstood legal challenges from applicants who argued the geographical set-asides function as a proxy for racial quotas.

“If it's good enough for Texas universities, it's good enough for FCPS,” Brabrand said.