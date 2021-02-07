Election turmoil splits West Virginia city's evangelicals

At Crossroads Church, Travis Lowe has struggled with his own inclination to preserve Christian unity at all costs. He supported Black Lives Matter protests, but resolved to rein in his political speech to avoid divisiveness.

In a post on Medium, he recounted how he remained silent "as scriptures were used to demonize political enemies. I was silent as the language of violence flowed from the mouths of 'people of peace.’”

He recalled Bradford posted on Facebook after the first presidential debate that leaders in the church had supported Trump for years for not being a politician but were now backpedaling because he was not acting like one: “If you said he was the leader God chose, own it.”

After Jan. 6, Lowe finally spoke out: “I can no longer risk having blood on my hands for the sake of unity.”

“I struggle to see the way that people can wave a banner of Christianity and still employ the language of violence," he said.

Bradford takes pride in the diversity of his congregation, which includes white, Black and Latino members. His flock defend their pastor and say his church has transformed their lives through acceptance and love.