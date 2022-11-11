Election provides mixed results for cannabis legalization efforts | Here Weed Go! podcast

Here Weed Go! host Eddie Celaya has an extra episode this week focusing exclusively on what just played out on Election Day 2022.
Five state's voters considered legalizing recreational adult-use cannabis on their ballots on Tuesday, Nov. 9, with two — Maryland and Missouri — passing. They now become the 20th and 21st members of the "Green Club," also known as cannabis-legal states.
Sam D’Arcangelo, director for HeadCount’s Cannabis Voter Project, an initiative that aims to get people to the polls by informing them of the ways their votes can influence cannabis policy, discusses the results and how various voting blocks and constituencies came out for cannabis this election.
They touch on the larger picture of what these victories and losses could mean for advocates going forward, what cannabis consumers in the newly legal states can expect, and where the next state to consider cannabis legalization will be.