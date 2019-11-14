FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Election officials across Kentucky have started double-checking vote totals that show Republican Gov. Matt Bevin trailing Democrat Andy Beshear by more than 5,000 votes.
Bevin has refused to concede last week’s election and requested Thursday’s recanvass. He acknowledges it’s highly unlikely the outcome will change after checking to ensure results were tallied correctly.
Bevin’s options after that include contesting the election, which could put the outcome in the hands of state lawmakers.
You have free articles remaining.
Beshear, the state attorney general, has declared victory and begun preparing to become governor next month.
The Associated Press hasn’t declared a winner, in keeping with its policy not to call races close enough to go to a recount. Although Kentucky's recount law doesn't apply to a governor's election, the AP is applying that same standard here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.