'Election integrity' becomes key buzzword in VA GOP race

He blamed changes made by the Democratic-controlled legislature to make voting easier during the pandemic for undermining voter confidence.

“A lot of people lost confidence in the system,” he said. "Some of these things that passed in the legislature, they were problematic."

Still, he was quick to point out that he accepted Biden as the legitimate president once the states cast their Electoral College ballots in December.

Snyder's campaign did not make the candidate available for an interview, but in his announcement of an election integrity plan that includes requirements for signature verification on absentee ballots and other items, he makes no mention of Trump or the 2020 election and he says that “for too many Virginians, whether they be Republicans, Democrats or Independents, trust in our election system has been severely strained.”

The exception among the four candidates, as is often the case, is state Sen. Amanda Chase, who has been unapologetic in her support of Trump.