Election depicts two Californias: Rising star or catastrophe

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, a Democrat, defended Newsom at the rally for his decisions during the pandemic, saying that when it came to protecting even one life, “that’s not a tough call.” But Elder blamed Newsom for restrictive school lockdowns that he said traumatized many students and young athletes and led others into trouble, labeling Newsom’s rules an “anti-science mandate.”

The events offered a glimpse of the messaging that will dominate the campaign ahead of the September vote. Friday is the deadline for candidates to enter the race. So far, Newsom has kept other prominent Democrats out of the contest, while the Republican field continues to grow. All together, 70 people have said they plan to run.

Recall organizers gathered more than 2 million signatures to force the election and emphasized what they said were Newsom's overreaching policies during the pandemic. In the recall, voters will receive a ballot with two questions: Should Newsom be recalled and who should replace him? Answers to the second question will only be counted if more than half vote yes on the first.