Election 2022: The political reality on abortion; takeaways from Tuesday's primaries; a Pennsylvania surprise

Political reality: Congress can't save — or end — abortion

After fighting for decades over abortion policy, Congress is about to run into the political limits of its ability to act in either direction on the issue.

President Joe Biden has called on Democrats to enshrine the Roe v. Wade abortion access protections into law. But a test vote Wednesday in the Senate is expected to fail, blocked by a Republican-led filibuster.

At the same time, Republicans led by Sen. Mitch McConnell face similar political problems trying to ban abortions nationwide, even if they wrest control of the chamber in the midterm elections. Instead, the Supreme Court's pending decision on the issue is igniting a new era of political fighting in Congress over abortion policy. Full story:

4 takeaways from the Nebraska and West Virginia primaries

Tuesday's Republican primaries in Nebraska and West Virginia were a test with mixed results for former President Donald Trump's endorsement power.

Trump suffered his first big loss of 2022 in Nebraska, where his chosen candidate for governor in the Republican primary lost to the state party's choice.

He fared better in West Virginia, where his pick in a hotly contested GOP House primary cruised to victory in a battle of Republican incumbents -- one backed by the former President, the other endorsed by the state's GOP governor and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin -- drawn against each other by the state's congressional mapmakers. Here are 4 takeaways from Tuesday's contests:

