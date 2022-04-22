Election 2022: Biden blasts GOP over fight with Disney; Republicans gain momentum with anti-LGBTQ legislation

A roundup of today's Election 2022 headlines and analysis:

TOP STORIES

Biden takes swipe at GOP's assault on Disney: 'They're going after Mickey Mouse'

President Joe Biden on Thursday criticized the Republican Party over its confrontation with Disney and suggested the "far right has taken over the party."

It's the first time that Biden, who was speaking at a fundraiser in Oregon, has commented on the feud between Disney and Republicans. The party, in an effort to galvanize its base, has seized on Disney over the corporation's opposition to legislation that prohibits schools from teaching young children about sexual orientation or gender identity. In retaliation, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has led an effort to curtail special privileges Disney enjoys in the state.

"This is not your father's Republican Party," Biden said at one point on Thursday, later adding: "It's not even conservative in a traditional sense of conservatism. It's mean, it's ugly. I mean, look at what's happening now in Florida: Christ, they're going after Mickey Mouse." Full story here:

***

Republicans build momentum as they drive anti-LGBTQ legislation nationwide

Former President Donald Trump recently likened teaching kids about gender and pronouns to "child abuse."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis accused his critics of supporting "sexualizing kids in kindergarten."

And South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem debuted an ad that brags, "In South Dakota, only girls play girls' sports."

As they gear up for midterm elections, Republicans nationwide are intently focused on passing new restrictions on the LGBTQ community and, in particular, transgender kids. They have passed measures banning school instruction about queer people, outlawing gender-affirming care for those under age 18 and barring transgender children from participating in youth sports. Full story here:

More stories on 2022:

***

BATTLE FOR THE SENATE

Live TV debate exposes Democrats' differences in Senate race The leading candidates for the Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat held their first live-televised prime-time debate. John Fetterman is the state’s lieutenant governor, and has led polls and fundraising. He took the brunt of the attacks from state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta of Philadelphia and U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb of suburban Pittsburgh. Perhaps the sharpest exchange in Thursday night's debate centered on a 2013 incident when, shotgun in hand, Fetterman confronted someone he believed was involved with gunfire on a nearby street in Braddock, where Fetterman was mayor. The debate also exposed differences over suspending the federal gas tax and opposing new natural gas drilling leases.

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022 With a 50-50 Senate, every race will matter in November. Here are the 10 seats most likely to flip.

***

2024 LOOKAHEAD

Iowa GOP open to non-Trump prospects as 2024 gets underway Former President Donald Trump’s persistent flirtation with another White House run is doing little to discourage other potential Republican candidates from stepping up their activity in Iowa, the state that will formally launch the nomination process. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo quietly finished his fifth trip to Iowa last week, and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is planning a statewide trip this summer. Former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to visit western Iowa this weekend. Pence’s trip is particularly notable since he spent the better part of four years in lockstep with Trump. It provides further evidence that Pence is considering his political future without regard to Trump's plans.

