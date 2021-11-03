Election 2021: Complete results from key races across the US

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top election stories and analysis, plus today's weather, celebrity birthdays and more:

TOP STORY

In Virginia, GOP finds new playbook — not easily replicated

In a stunning victory in Virginia and a strong showing in New Jersey, the Republican Party has fashioned a playbook that could repair the GOP's tarnished image in swing states and suburban districts across the nation.

But it is a formula that may be difficult to replicate on a broad scale in next year's midterm elections.

Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin, virtually unknown a year ago, won the Virginia governor's race early Wednesday by running away from the national Republican Party and its most prominent leaders — especially Donald Trump.

The Virginia Republican spent the closing months of his campaign avoiding the divisive issues that most animate Trump's base, including the baseless prospect of election fraud. And Youngkin benefited from running against former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a political insider with a muddled message. Link to the full analysis below.

Complete coverage here:

***

IN OTHER NEWS:

***

TODAY'S WEATHER

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Nov. 3 In 1986, the Iran-Contra affair came to light as Ash-Shiraa, a pro-Syrian Lebanese magazine, first broke the story of U.S. arms sales to Iran,…

Today in sports history: Nov. 3 In 2007, Navy ends an NCAA-record 43-game losing streak to Notre Dame with a 46-44 victory in triple overtime. See more sports moments from th…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0