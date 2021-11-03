Election 2021: Complete results from key races across the US

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top election stories and analysis, plus today's weather, celebrity birthdays and more:
TOP STORY
In Virginia, GOP finds new playbook — not easily replicated
In a stunning victory in Virginia and a strong showing in New Jersey, the Republican Party has fashioned a playbook that could repair the GOP's tarnished image in swing states and suburban districts across the nation.
But it is a formula that may be difficult to replicate on a broad scale in next year's midterm elections.
Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin, virtually unknown a year ago, won the Virginia governor's race early Wednesday by running away from the national Republican Party and its most prominent leaders — especially Donald Trump.
The Virginia Republican spent the closing months of his campaign avoiding the divisive issues that most animate Trump's base, including the baseless prospect of election fraud. And Youngkin benefited from running against former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a political insider with a muddled message. Link to the full analysis below.
Complete coverage here:
Election Day 2021 roundup: Results from across the US
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor's race early Wednesday, tapping into culture war fights over schools …
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican Jack Ciattarelli were virtually deadlocked early Wednesday after a campaign centered on the incumbent’s progressive policies and handling of the pandemic.
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Several high-profile school board candidates who fought COVID-19 restrictions and anti-racism classes lost their election bids Tuesday, while the Republican candidate for Virginia governor won after making education a key part of his campaign.
The off-year elections for governor in Virginia and New Jersey tend to receive outsize attention, and the results are mined for deeper meaning about what they portend for the midterm elections the following year that determine which party controls Congress.
BOSTON (AP) — Boston voters, marking a key milestone in the city's long political history, for the first time elected a woman and an Asian American as mayor on Tuesday, tapping City Councilor Michelle Wu to serve in the city’s top political office.
NEW YORK (AP) — Former police captain Eric Adams easily won the race for New York mayor Tuesday, and Boston elected its first woman and Asian American to the city’s top job as voters across the U.S. picked local leaders who were largely defined by their stances on police and crime.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine voters passed the nation’s first “right to food” constitutional amendment on Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey risked his bid for a second term by opposing a push to replace the city's police department. Voters agreed with Frey on the policing question, but they left the mayor guessing until Wednesday about his own reelection.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis voters on Tuesday rejected a proposal to replace the city’s police department with a new Department of Public Safety, an idea that supporters had hoped would bring radical change to policing in the city where George Floyd’s death under an officer’s knee brought calls for racial justice.
ATLANTA (AP) — After a year of dealing with false claims and death threats, election officials on Tuesday delivered a relatively smooth Election Day.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Mike Carey, a Trump-backed coal lobbyist, bested a two-term state lawmaker to win an open U.S. House seat in central Ohio on Tuesday, while Democrat Shontel Brown coasted to victory in a second up-for-grabs congressional district in the Cleveland area.
IN OTHER NEWS:
