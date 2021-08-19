Elder denies showing gun to woman during domestic argument

“Larry Elder doesn’t have the judgment or character to lead our state,” Faulconer said in response to Datig’s allegations.

Another Republican in the race, state Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, said in a statement that he found Datig's claims disturbing.

“I believe that any woman who comes forward deserves to be heard, and Ms. Datig’s deeply troubling account should be treated with the utmost seriousness. Mr. Elder should be given every opportunity to respond,” he said.

Elder entered the race in July and Datig said she waited until now to come forward because she initially didn't think he would be competitive.

“I didn’t take it seriously but when Larry started to trend and become the frontrunner, I became extremely concerned,” she said.

The documents provided by Datig described months of emotional distress from the unraveling romantic and business relationship. “I feel trapped and afraid,” she wrote in the mail.

Datig also provided the AP with a copy of a confidentiality agreement she signed in 2014 barring her from speaking about the “personal and business affairs” of Elder and his business, Laurence A. Elder & Associates, Inc. She said she was breaking it to go public with her accusations.