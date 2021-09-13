Eilish, Lil Nas X — and yes, Rihanna — dazzle at Met Gala

Ralph Lauren dressed Jennifer Lopez in fur with a brown look in her signature plunge at the neck and high slit, a wide-brimmed Western-style hat on her head. She and Ben Affleck smooched with masks on after their red carpet coming out in Venice.

Dan Levy took the party's theme to the extreme in a blue confection from Loewe. It had, according to the brand, “printed leg of mutton sleeves" on a polo shirt with an applique of two men kissing.

Yara Shahidi wore silver custom Dior complete with a veil. She said she was inspired by Josephine Baker. Harris Reed, in collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, put Iman in a huge golden feathered head piece and equally adorned skirt of crinoline with a jacquard bustier.

Blake Newby, the style and beauty editor for Essence, called Iman's look “both massive and angelic.”

Gala overseer Anna Wintour arrived early with a wave to the crowd accompanied by her pregnant daughter, Bee, in a floral design with ruffles at the neck.

Along with oh-so-many jumpsuits, there were plenty of classic red carpet looks and a wave of gold, the latter including a Peter Dundas look worn by Mary J. Blige. It plunged to the belly button and beyond at the front and back.