Eilish concert film coming; Rockettes return for holiday

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

HIGH KICKS BACK

“The Christmas Spectacular” — starring the Rockettes precision-dance team — skipped 2020 but not 2021.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. said Thursday the annual holiday show will be back this holiday season with performances at Radio City Music Hall from Nov. 5, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.

“The Christmas Spectacular” has been seen by more than 69 million people since it debuted in 1933. Last year's absence due to the pandemic marked the first time in 87 years the production was canceled.

Tickets for the 2021 show are on sale now at rockettes.com/christmas. Tickets start at $49.

BLAKE'S BROKEN HEART

James Blake has announced his first new full-length album in three years and a tour this fall.