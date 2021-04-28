Eight women allege sexual abuse at Virginia summer camp

She said she was coerced into participating in a “Liberated Underwear Movement” event in which underage female campers would run through the camp in their underwear.

In the lawsuit, Furbush also described a “Goddess Night” event in which female campers would run through a field naked while male campers watched and yelled at them from a hilltop.

Furbush said that when she was a 20-year-old staff member, a senior camp director massaged her against her will, touched her buttocks and tried to kiss her. She said she also was "sexually violated" by a different male staff member. Both times, she told camp managers, but nothing was done, she said.

“It was my job as the victim to meditate or go to healing prayer or journal my trauma away while these dangerous men were given promotions and allowed to stay," she said.

Reached Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Kevin Todeschi, who is named as a defendant, said he had not yet seen the lawsuits and could not respond to the specific allegations.

"We're horrified. This is absolutely contrary to everything the organization stands for,” he told The Associated Press in a brief phone interview.