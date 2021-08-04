Editorial Roundup: U.S.

The Biden administration admitted its hands were tied and allowed the moratorium to lapse. He threw it to Congress, but the body adjourned on Friday without acting. Biden reportedly is looking at other ways to declare a new moratorium.

But even if House Democrats had voted to extend the moratorium, nothing seems to get past the evenly divided Senate without a lengthy fight. And that’s the political reality Bush so conveniently overlooks with such publicity stunts.

Asked how long she planned to keep protesting, Bush told reporters, “It ends when we win, it ends when we win. It ends when we don’t have to worry about this moratorium at this point. It ends when we get to say, ‘Okay, we got a little bit of time. Let’s go ahead and get to work to get a bill done so Congress can actually act.’ That’s when it ends for me.”

Having been homeless and forced to live in her car with her two children, Bush has a level of expertise on the crisis of eviction that no other member of Congress can match. By all means, she should use that experience to inform her colleagues in the same way that Iraq veterans like Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois use their experiences to persuade colleagues on military and veterans issues.